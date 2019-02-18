Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has issued the Group C ALP-Technician 2nd stage exam answer keys today, February 18th. The candidates can check the answer keys with the link provided at all the RRB regional websites. RRB had issued a notification on February 16th stating that the answer keys will be released today at 12.00 noon.

The link to register any objection against the answers on the answer keys will be activated tomorrow February 19th at 10.00. The candidates who want to submit any objection will need to do so on or before February 20th, 2019. The link to registration objection will be available after logging in with the credentials.

How to check ALP-Technician 2nd stage answer keys:

Candidate can click on this direct link to check the answer keys. Click on Log-in after reading the instructions. Candidates can log-in with their credentials. The answer keys can be accessed.

The RRB is conducting the Group C ALP-Technician recruitment for around 63 thousand vacancies. The notification for the recruitment was released along with the Group D recruitment in February 2018. The Group C second stage exam was conducted from January 21st to January 23rd, 2019.