Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will release the Group C ALP-Technician 2nd stage exam answer keys on Monday, February 18th, at 12.00 noon. An RRB notification released a few minutes ago is the first official date regarding the answer keys which finally puts rest to all the speculations. The link for answer keys will be available on all the regional RRB websites.

RRB also mentioned that the link to raise objection against the answer will be activated on February 19th, 2019 at 10.00 am and the last day to submit the objection will be February 20th, Each objection will attract a fee of Rs. 50/- which will be refunded if the objection is found to be legitimate.

The candidates can access the official notification regarding the RRB Group C ALP-Technician 2nd stage answer keys in this link. The link being shared is from RRB Chandigarh website; however, all regional websites is hosting a version of the notification.

The RRB has not released any official notification regarding the Group D first stage result, exam for which was conducted from September 2018 to December 2018. Earlier, multiple outlets had reported that Group C answer keys and Group D final result will be released this weekend.

The RRB is conducting the Group C ALP-Technician recruitment for around 63 thousand vacancies. The notification for the recruitment was released along with the Group D recruitment in February 2018.

The Group C first stage exam was conducted in August and September 2018 in multiple sessions and the result was released in November 2018. The second stage exam was conducted from January 21st to January 23rd, 2019.