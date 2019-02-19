Indian Navy has finally released the admit card for the common exam for SSR, AA, and MR common exam 2019 on February 18th. The admit card was supposed to be released on February 13th which was later postponed to February 15th and finally releasing on Monday. The admit cards can be downloaded from the official website, joinidiannavy.gov.in.

The exams will be conducted in the last week of the month of February. The exam for the SSR August 2019 and AA-146 batches will be conducted from February 23rd to February 28th, 2019. The exam for MR October 2019 batch exam will be conducted from February 23rd to February 23th, 2019.

How to download Indian Navy 2019 admit card:

Visit the Indian Navy recruitment website. Click on Login button at the top. Enter the log-in credentials and click on ‘Log-in’. The admit card will be displayed which can be downloaded and printed out.

The Navy is conducting the recruitment to fill 3,400 vacancies for SSR August 2019 and AA-146 batches and MR October 2019 batch.