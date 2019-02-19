UP Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) released the final result for the 2018 constable recruitment at its official website on Monday, February 18th.

All the candidates who have appeared for the PET/PMT exam can check if they have been selected at uppbpb.gov.in. The result link at the website is current showing error but it is expected to be sorted soon.

For female constable, Princy, Preeti, and Palak Solanki managed to get the top three positions in the merit list. Vinay Malik, Rahul Kumar, and Sourabh Saroj bagged the top three positions in the merit list in the male constable category.

How to check the UPPPRB 2018 Constable recruitment final result:

Visit the UPPPRB official website. Click on the relevant link for the position that one wants to check. The result link include Consolidated List for 41,520 positions, Reserved Civilian Police - Unreserved Category for 11,761 positions, Reserved Civilian Police - OBC Category for 6350 positions, Reserved Civilian Police - SC Category for 4939 positions, and Reserved Civilian Police - SC Category for 470 positions, Reserved PAC - Unreserved for 9,000 positions, Reserved PAC -OBC category for 4,860 positions, Reserved PAC - SC category for 3780 positions, and Reserved PAC ST category for 360 positions

The UPPRPB had been conducting the recruitment drive to fill 41,520 positions. Around 22.7 lakh candidates had applied for the positions. The written exam for drive was held in June and October 2018 and the PET/PMT stage of recruitment was carried out from December to February 2018.