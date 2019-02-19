BPSC has cancelled the Bihar Judiciary Service 2018 Main exam until further notice. The Bihar Public Service Commission released a notice on Monday, February 18th, to inform about the new development.

The Main exam will be conducted in the future and the candidates are supposed to keep a tab of the BPSC’s website for any future updates.

The Commission was supposed to conduct the exam from February 20th to February 28th, 2019. The notice did not mention any reason for the cancellation but just stated ‘due to unavoidable circumstances’.

BPSC had conducted the preliminary exam for the 2018 Judicial Services recruitment on November 27th and November 28th, 2018 and the result for the exam was released on January 7th, 2019.

A total number of 17,610 candidates participated in the exam of which 1,100 were declared to have qualified for the Main exam.

Candidates can access the notice for the cancellation of the exam at the official website of BPSC or can click on this direct link to access it.