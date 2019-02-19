Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the Odisha Judicial Services (OJS) 2018 preliminary exam result on Tuesday, February 19th. A total number of 513 candidates have cleared the exam and have qualified for the written exam. All the candidates can access the result at the official website, opsc.gov.in.

OPSC had conducted the OJS 2018 preliminary exam on January 13th, 2019. A total number of 2,685 candidates were eligible to appear for the examination. The notification for the OJS 2018 was released on September 26th, 2018 and the application process went on until October 25th, 2018. The drive is being conducted to recruit 43 Civil Judges in OJS.

How to check OPSC OJS 2018 prelim result:

Visit the official website of OPSC. Click on the link for OPSC OJS 2018 result under ‘What’s New’ section. Click on the attachment against the OJS 2018 result. The PDF document (Direct Link) will display roll numbers of all the successful candidates.

OPSC will be conducting the Main exam for the OJS 2018 on April 7th and the admit card for the OJS 2018 Main exam will be available from April 2nd, 2019 at OPSC’s official website, opsc.gov.in.