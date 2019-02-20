Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has released the Kerala Teachers Eligibility Test (KTET) 2019 answer keys on its official KTET website today, February 20th. All the candidates can visit the keralapareekshabhavan.in to check the KTET 2019 answer keys. The answer keys for both the paper 1 and Paper 2 were released.

The candidates can also raise objection against the answer keys at the official website. The last day to submit the objection is February 22nd, 2019. The candidates can access this official notification on how to raise objection.

How to check KTET 2019 Answer Keys:

1. Visit the Kerela Pareeksha Bhavan website.

2. Click on the link to download the answer keys for both Paper 1 and Paper 2.

3. Alternatively, click on the direct link to access the answer keys for Paper 1 and Paper 2.

4. The PDF document will be get downloaded which can be printed out.

The KTET 2019 was conducted from February 2nd, February 5th, and February 6th. The KTET exam is divided into four categories, Category I for lower primary teachers, Category II for upper primary teachers, Category III for high school teachers, and Category IV for language and physical education teachers.