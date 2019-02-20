Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) had released a notification for the recruitment of post of Head Constable on January 22nd and today is the last day to apply for the same. The application process is ongoing at the official recruitment site - cisfrectt.in. The website has been down since morning and candidates are unable apply for the same.

CISF is looking to fill a total number of 429 vacancies through this recruitment drive, out of which 328 are for Male Head Constable posts, 37 positions for Female Constable and remaining 64 posts for Limited Department Competitive examination (LDCE).

Candidates should have a minimum qualification of Intermediate or Senior Secondary School Certificate (10+2) to be eligible to apply for the position. Age limit should be between 18 to 25 years as on closing date of online applications with relaxation in the upper age limit for candidates from the unreserved category.

The recruitment will be done in three stages followed by medical examination. The stages will include a PST, Documentation, OMR/Computer based written examination which will be bilingual i.e. Hindi & English and lastly a typewriting test for candidates whose positions requires its proficiency.

Candidates can access further themselves about other eligibility criteria, exam pattern, reservation policy, application by accessing the notification in this link. Once the website is up and running, candidates can apply at the official website. It is not known whether CISF will be extending the deadline due to the website being down on the last day of the application.