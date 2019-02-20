Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2019 answer keys and question papers for all the candidates have been released today, February 20th, 2019. All the candidates who had appeared for the GATE 2019 examination can check the answer keys and question papers at the official website, gate.ittm.ac.in

The GATE 2019 examination was conducted on February 2nd and February 3rd, and February 9th and February 10th. The response sheets for all the candidates were made available within a couple of days after conducting the exam. Indian Institute of Technology Madras is responsible for conducting the GATE 2019 examination process.

How to check GATE 2019 answer keys and question paper:

Visit the GATE 2019 official website. Click on the link for answer keys and questions paper on the home page. Alternatively, click on this direct link to access the answer key and question paper page. Click on the relevant subject’s answer key and question paper. The PDF document will get downloaded which can be printed out for reference.

Qualifying in GATE is a mandatory requirement for seeking admission and/or financial assistance to Master’s programs and direct Doctoral programs in Engineering/Technology/Architecture and Doctoral programs in relevant branches of Science, in the institutions supported by the MHRD and other Government agencies. Several Public Sector companies use GATE scores for recruitment.