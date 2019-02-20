Current Affairs wrap for the day: February 20th, 2019
BJP allies with AIADMK for Lok Sabha election
- BJP will contest at five seats for Lok Sabha election in Tamil Nadu.
- AIADMK on early Tuesday had formed an alliance with PMK.
- AIADMK had won 37 out of the total 39 seats in Tamil Nadu in 2014 Lok Sabha elections.
Saudi Crown Prince arrives at New Delhi for a 2-day visit
- Mohammed bin Salman was greeted by PM Narendra Modi at New Delhi airport.
- The crown prince recently concluded a visit to Pakistan where he signed deals worth $20 billion.
- The crown prince also praised Islamabad for their efforts for regional peace and security.
- The crown prince and PM Modi are expected to talk about the terror threat in the region and Islamabad’s role in Pulwama terror attack.
Anil Ambani found guilty of contempt in Ericsson case
- Supreme Court ordered Anil Ambani’s Reliance Communications to pay Rs. 453 crore to Ericsson within 4 weeks.
- If the company fails to pay the amount within the time frame, Anil Ambani and two directors might face a 3-month jail time.
- Supreme Court rejected the company’s unconditional apology for contempt of court.
- SC in October had ordered Reliance Communications to pay Rs. 453 crore to Ericsson India.
- Ericsson filed a contempt plea against Reliance for not clearing the dues and said that the company had no intention to pay the money they owned which amounted to contempt.
Donald Trump to issue statement on Pulwama attack
- Trump called the Pulwama attack a horrible situation and said he will issue a statement soon.
- State Department Deputy Spokesperson Robert Palladino urged Pakistan to cooperative with India with regard to the investigation into the attack.
- Earlier, US National Security Adviser John Bolton had said that Washingon agrees with India’s right to self-defense.