AIMA has issued admit card for Management Admission Test (MAT) February 2019 Computer-Based Test (CBT) today, February 20th, at 5.00 pm. All the candidates who have registered to participate in the MAT CBV February 2019 exam can download the admit card from the official website, mat.aima.in.

AIMA will be conducting the MAT February 2019 CBT exam on February 23rd. MAT also is going to be conducting phase 2 Paper-Based Test on February 24th. Admit card for the Paper Best Test will be issued tomorrow, February 21st. The registration process to participate in the paper-based test is still open on the website.

How to download AIMA MAT 2019 admit card:

Visit the AIMA MAT official website. Under Download tab, click on MAT Admit Card. Enter the Registration Number, Date of Birth, and Email Address and click on ‘Submit’. The MAT February 2019 admit card can be printed out from the page.

AIMA MAT scores are used for admissions by over 600 management schools across India for MBA and allied programmes. The test is being conducted since 1988 and the government of India approved MAT as a national level test in 2003.