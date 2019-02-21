Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the answer keys for the 2017 Junior Assistant Recruitment and 2017 Technical Assistant exam on Wednesday, February 20th. The answer keys along with the question paper can be accessed at the UPSSSC website, upsssc.gov.in. The answer keys for all the eight series – CA, CB, CC, CD, CE, CF, CG, and CH – have been released.

The Commission had conducted both the exams on February 19th. Candidates can also raise objection against the answers at the official website. The last day to submit any objection is February 27th, 2019. The candidates can log-in with the credentials and click on ‘Objection Tab’ and fulfill the process to submit an objection.

How to check UPSSSC TA and JA 2017 answer keys:

Visit the UPSSSC website. Click on the link to check answer keys for exam conducted on February 19th. Enter the log-in details. The answer keys and question paper will be displayed, which can be printed out.

The notification for the answer keys for both the exams can be accessed under the Notice Board section of the website.

The Technical Assistant recruitment is being conducted for 2059 vacancies in Subordinate Agricultural Service, Grade 3. The Junior Assistant examination is being conducted for 115 positions. The notifications for both the recruitment were released in 2017.