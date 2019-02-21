The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICMAI) has declared the result of ICSI Foundation examination today, February 21st. The result can be accessed at the ICSI exam official website, icsi.examresults.net. ICSI had conducted the examination for the CS Foundation in the month of December 2018.

How to check ICSO CS Foundation December 2018 result:

Visit the ICSI official website. Selection the Exam, Enter the Roll Number, and Enter the Registration Number, and click on submit. The result will be displayed.



ICSI conducts the exam twice in a year, once in June and once in December. The exams are conducted for Foundation Level, Executive Level, and Professional Level.

A CS advises board of companies on strategy and makes sure that company is compliant with the rules and regulations and also acts as a liaison between the board and various stakeholders. ICSI is the statutory body which is responsible for conducting and certifying company secretaries.