The Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE), Bhiwani, has announced the Class 12 results today, May 13. The students who appeared for the examinations can check and download their results from the official website at bseh.org.in.

This year, girls have outperformed boys by 7.55%, with 89.41% of girls and 81.86% of boys qualifying the exam. The total pass percentage is 85.55%, reports ToI.

Steps to download Class 12th result 2025

Visit the official website bseh.org.in On the homepage, click on the Class 12th result 2025 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

