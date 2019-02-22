Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has released the Deputy Section Officer/Deputy Mamlatdar Class-3 preliminary examination result on February 21st, 2019. All the candidates who had appeared for the exam can check the official GPSC website, gpsc.gujarat.gov.in, to check the result.

The notification for the result states that the a total number of 3,257 candidates have cleared the preliminary exam and are now eligible to appear for the Main exam. The notification also has details of category-wise cut-off marks.

Based on the objection raised on the tentative answer keys, five questions have been cancelled and thus marks of the cancelled questions are equally distributed among the remaining 195 questions.

The candidates can access the result page in this direct link.

How to access GPSC Deputy Section Officer 2018 prelim result:

Visit the GPSC website. Under Latest News and Events section, click on the Result (Prelim) released on February 21st link. Click on ‘View Attachment’. Under ‘Attachment’ column click on the result link. The result word document will open. Candidates can check the result based on their roll numbers.

The marks for all the candidates who have appeared in the exam can be accessed from 4.00 pm of February 26th, 2019 by logging in to the website with their credentials. The candidates who have qualified for the main exam have to upload the supporting documents to the website. The Main exam is tentatively scheduled to be conducted on May 18th and 19th.

GPSC is conducting the recruitment drive to fill a total number of 412 vacancies and the notification for it was released on September 15th, 2018. The preliminary examination was conducted in December 16th, 2018 and now the results have been released.