Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will be releasing the highly anticipated notification for the 1.3 lakh Level 1 and NTPC vacancies tomorrow, February 23rd. The basic notification was released a few days ago in the Employment Newspaper and the detailed notification will be released tomorrow at the RRB regional websites.

As reported earlier on February 19th, the recruitment will be conducted to fill 1 lakh Level 1 or technical vacancies and the remaining 30,000 positions are for Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC), Para-Medical Staff, and Ministerial and Isolated Categories. The RRB will start the application process in a phased manner for different categories from February 28th starting with the NTPC categories.

The application process will be conducted in this manner:

RRB Application start dates Name of the Category Application Start Date NTPC February 28th, 2019 at 10.00 am Para-Medical Staff March 4th, 2019 at 10.00 am Ministerial and Isolated Categories March 8th, 2019 at 10.00 am Level 1 Positions March 12th, 2019 at 10.00 am

The basic details of the kind of vacancies each category contains have been revealed and they are as follows:

The NTPC categories include positions of Clerk, Typists, Traffic Assistants, Goods Guard, and Station Master among others. The Para-Medical Staff vacancies will consist of Staff Nurse, Health Inspectors, Pharmacist, ECG and Lab Technician.

Level 1 positions will include Track Maintainer, Technical Assistants, and Assistant Pointsman. The Ministerial category vacancies will comprise of Stenographers, Chief Law Assistants and Translator positions.

The official notification that is going to be released tomorrow will have detailed information on educational qualification for each positions, eligibility and age criteria for desirable candidates, exam pattern, last day for application for each categories. Candidates can access the notification and region wise and category-wise breakdown of vacancies, too, in the notification.