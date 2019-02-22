Current Affairs wrap for the day: February 22nd, 2019
SC issues notice to Centre and states on plea against attacks on Kashmiri students
- Supreme Court was hearing a petition which sought intervention to prevent attacks against Kashmiri students in the backdrop of Pulwama terrorist attack.
- A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi asked the Centre and 10 states to respond to the petition.
- The Court also instructed nodal officers to take steps against acts of intimidation, threat, assault, and social boycott.
Farmers call off Mumbai march after talks with cabinet ministers
- The farmers along with indigenous people had already started their second march from Nashik to Mumbai before withdrawing the agitation.
- The protest march was being organised by the All India Kisan Sabha, affiliated to the Communist Party of India (Marxist).
- The farmers had held a protest march in March 2018 to appeal for relief from drought-like situation, land rights, minimum support price for crops, better water resources and a crop insurance scheme.
- The farmers started the second march today claiming that the promises made by Fadnavis government in March have not been fulfilled.
- Today’s march was called off after discussions with Maharashtra cabinet ministers Girish Mahajan and Jayprakash Rawal.
IOC suspends discussions on hosting Olympic events in India
- India had denied visas to two Pakistani shooters for the Shooting World Cup scheduled to hosted in Indian in 2020.
- Due to visa denial to Pakistani shooters, IOC had to revoke two Olympic quotas from 25-m rapid fire pistol event.
- IOC said all discussions regarding hosting an event in India has been put on hold “until clear written guarantees are obtained from the Indian government to ensure the entry of all participants in such events in full compliance with the rules of the Olympic Charter – and to recommend that the IFs neither award to nor hold sports events in India until the above-mentioned guarantees are obtained”.
- India had plans to bid for multiple Olympic events like Asian Games and Youth Olympic Games.