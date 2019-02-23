Current Affairs wrap for the day: February 23nd, 2019
Get all the big national and international news and stay up to date with Current Affairs and General Knowledge to prepare for competitive exams.
Centre asks states and UTs to ensure safety of Kashmiris
- Multiple reports of harassment and abuse of Kashmiris are pouring in from various regions.
- Supreme Court earlier had asked Centre and States to respond to a plea filed asking SC to ensure safety of Kashmiri students.
- The directive sent to the states and union territories advised local authorities to take all measures to prevent any act of assault, threat, intimidation and social boycott against Kashmiris and minorities.
Donald Trump states that situation between India and Pakistan very bad
- The President of United States said that the administration is in touch with both the countries to deescalate the situation.
- The President added that he understand the response from India and shares their sentiment.
- Trump in 2018 had withdrawn annual of around $1.3 billion to Pakistan to pressurise the country on taking action against terror factions in the country.
100 additional paramilitary companies deployed in Srinagar amidst crackdown
- Separatist leader Yasin Malik was detained on late night of February 21st.
- Reports suggest that the deployment is being done for Lok Sabha election to avoid sudden surge of forces just before election.
- Centre had earlier removed security given to separatist leaders in Kashmir.
More than 300 cars gutted in fire at Aero India 2019 parking
- Aero India 2019 is being held at Yelahanka Air Base in Bengaluru.
- Ten fire forces and five fire engines were installed to control the blaze.
- This is the second tragedy surrounding the air show. Earlier in the week a pilot was killed when two aircraft collided during rehearsals.