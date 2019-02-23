Food Corporation of India (FCI) application process for 4,103 vacancies is not starting from today, February 23rd. The FCI recruitment page has been updated stating the application process for the Junior Engineer, Stenographer, Typists, Assistant Grade II and III positions will begin from February 28th. The official notification might be released before the application process.

The recruitment page of FCI has ‘Coming Soon’ status against the advertisement and against the Application process, it says the link will be available from 28.02.2019 - 10.00 hrs to 30.03.2019 24.00 hrs. The online exam for all the positions is tentatively scheduled to be conducted in April or May 2019.

The details of vacancies are mentioned in the below table. The vacancies are further divided into five zones, i.e, North Zone (1999 positions), South Zone (540 positions), East Zone (538 positions), West Zone (735 positions), and North East Zone (291 positions).

Name of the Position Number of Vacancies J.E. (Civil Engineering) 114 J.E. (Electrical Mechanical Engineering) 72 Steno Grade-II 76 AG-II (Hindi) 45 Typist (Hindi) 39 AG-III (General) 757 AG-III (Accounts) 509 AG-III (Technical) 720 AG-III (Depot) 1771 Total 4103

Candidates can access the detailed notification once its released to know more about the vacancy, eligibility criteria, qualifications, reservation policy for differently-abled, reservation policy for SC, ST and OBC, exam pattern, exam centre, application process among others.