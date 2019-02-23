Manipur Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released the admit card for the recruitment of 2019 Engineering Sections Officer. The candidates who have applied to participate in the exam can download the exam admit card from the official website, mpscmanipur.gov.in.

The MPSC had released a modified exam schedule on February 8th and the exam is supposed to begin on February 24th with papers of General English and General Studies on the first day. The exam will go on until March 2nd, 2019. The exam venues based on the roll numbers can be accessed in this link. The detailed exam schedule is as follows:

MPSC SO 2019 Time Table Date Paper and Time Paper and Time February 24th, 2019 General English (1.00 pm to 2.00 pm) General Studies (3.00 pm to 4.00 pm) February 25th, 2019 Electrical Engineering Paper I (1.00 pm to 4.10 pm) February 26th, 2019 Civil Engineering Paper I (1.00 pm to 4.10 pm) February 27th, 2019 IT Engineering Paper I (1.00 pm to 4.10 pm) February 28th, 2019 Electrical Engineering Paper II (1.00 pm to 4.10 pm) March 1st, 2019 Civil Engineering Paper II (1.00 pm to 4.10 pm) March 2nd, 2019 IT Engineering Paper II (1.00 pm to 4.10 pm)

How to download MPSC Engineering SO Admit Card:

Visit the official MPSC website. Click on ‘Download E-Admit Card’ link (direct link) on the left panel. Selection the post, enter the applicant’s name and date of birth at relevant field and click on ‘Search’. The admit card will be displayed which can be downloaded and printed out.

The instructions regarding the admit card download and rules and regulations that the candidates need to follow on the exam day can be accessed in this link. Candidates are advised to read all the instructions carefully.

The MPSC had released the notification for the recruitment of Engineering Sections Officers position on January 24th, 2019. The vacancies are for 235 positions for Section Officer Grade I Civil, 17 for Section Officer Grade II Civil, 59 for Section Officer Grade I/Deputy Manager Electrical, 45 for Section Officer Grade II/Assistant Manager, and 2 for Deputy Manager IT.