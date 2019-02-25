Current Affairs wrap for the day: February 25th, 2019
Get all the big national and international news and stay up to date with Current Affairs and General Knowledge to prepare for competitive exams.
SC dismissed two-child norm plea to field election candidates
- A PIL was filed that sought direction to political parties not allowing those with more than two children to fight elections.
- The plea filed by lawyer Ashwini Upadhyay added that people more than two children should not be allowed to get government jobs or subsidies or aids from the government.
- The SC said that a constitutional court cannot comment on this issue.
Bangladesh Army foiled hijack bid at Chattogram airport
- The hijacker wanted to talk to Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
- The hijacker was killed in an exchange of fire.
- The plane which was on its to Dubai from Dhaka had to make an emergency landing at Chattogram after the bid to hijack the plane was foiled.
Arunachal Pradesh remains under curfew
- Itanagar and Naharlagun remained under curfew.
- The state witnesses protest on Friday after Joint High Power Committee’s recommendation to grant permanent resident certificate to six communities who are not native to the state but have been living in the state for many years.
- The six communities are Deoris, Sonowal Kacharis, Morans, Adivasis, Mishings and Gorkhas, and have been living in Namsai and Changlang districts.
Green Book wins Best Picture at Oscars 2018
- Peter Farrelly’s Green Book won the Best Picture award along with Best Original Screenplay and Best Supporting Actor at the 91st Academy Awards.
- Green Book, Roma, and Black Panther won three awards each.
- Bohemian Rhapsody won four awards along with the Best Actor awards to Rami Malek.
- Rayka Zehtabchi’s Period. End of Sentence, which is a movie on women in Delhi outgrowing stigma attached to mensuration in the community, won the Best Documentary (Short Subject) award.
Non-bailable warrant issued against Arnab Goswami
- The warrant was issued against Republic TV’s Arnab Goswami and three other journalists.
- The warrant was issued pertaining to a defamation case filed by PDP leader Naeem Akhtar for telecast of scandalous content.
- The court of the chief judicial magistrate of Srinagar had asked Goswami and journalists to appear before the court but the defendants cited the situation prevailing in Kashmir Valley following the terror attack for not answering the summon
- The magistrate rejected the application stating that there are other journalists present in the valley capturing day-to-day activities.