All India Bar Examination (AIBE) has declared the AIBE XIII result today, March 15th. All the candidates who had appeared for the exam can check the result at the official website of AIBE, allindiabarexamination.com. The result link is available on the home page.

The result was supposed to be declared by 5.00 pm of February 25th but were postponed to be declared in the month of March after the approval of the council. Now the results have been declared after a long wait. The revised result for the AIBE XII Cochin exam has also been declared and can be accessed from the home page.

AIBE XIII examination was conducted on December 23rd, 2018 and the admit card for the exam was released on December 19th, 2018. The exam was conducted in 40 cities across India in 11 languages.

How to check your AIBE XIII results

Log on to the official website of the AIBE. Click on ‘Result-AIBE XIII’ or alternatively click on this direct link to access your AIBE 2018 results. Click on this link to access the AIBE XII Cochin result. In the provided field, enter the required details and click on submit The AIBE results will be displayed on the screen, which can be downloaded and printed out for future reference.

The AIBE is a mandatory exam for law graduates in order to practice law in India. On successful completion of the test, that is after scoring a minimum of 40% in the AIBE, candidates are awarded a ‘Certificate of Practice’ by the Bar Council of India (BCI).