Andhra Pradesh Engineering Agricultural and Medical Common Entrance Test (EAMCET) 2019 application process is beginning today, February 26th. The EAMCET is conducted for admissions to professional courses related to Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy from institutions in the state of Andhra Pradesh. The application process will be conducted at apeamcet.nic.in.

The last day to submit the application for AP EAMCET 2019 is March 27th and the exam will be conducted from April 20th to April 24th, 2019. The Engineering EAMCET exam is scheduled to be conducted on April 20th to April 23rd and the EAMCET Agriculture exam will be conducted on April 24th, 2019. The common exam for both the streams will be conducted on April 22nd and April 23rd. The result for EAMCET will be declared on May 5th, 2019.

AP EAMCET 2019 Important Dates Activity Date APEAMCET Application Start Date February 26th, 2019 Last day to apply without late fee March 27th, 2019 Last day to apply with late fee (Rs. 500) April 4th, 2019 Correction to submitted application April 6th to April 10th, 2019 Last day to apply with late fee (Rs. 1000) April 9th, 2019 Last day to apply with late fee (Rs. 5000) April 14th, 2019 Hall Ticket April 16th, 2019 Last day to apply with late fee (Rs. 10,000) April 19th, 2019 Date of EAMCET Exam (Engineering) April 20th, April 21st, April 22nd, April 23rd Date of EAMCET Exam (Agriculture) April 23rd, April 24th Date of EAMCET Exam (Agri and Engi) April 22nd and April 23rd Preliminary Key release (Engineer) April 23rd Preliminary Key release (Agriculture) April 24th EAMCET 2019 result May 5th, 2019

The candidates must be at least 17 years old and should have completed 12th exam or should have appeared for the exam in relevant stream meant for the exam. The application process will be done at sche.ap.gov.in and apeamcet.nic.in. Click on the link for applying for AP EAMCET 2019 link to fill the application process.

Candidates can get more details about AP EAMCET application process in the official website sche.ap.gov.in/EAMCET or can click on this direct link.