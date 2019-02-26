Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) released the notification for the 2019 Joint CSIR-UGC National Eligibility Test (NET) on February 19th on its official website and the application process for the CSIR-UGC has begun from today, February 26th, 2019. The 2019 CSIR-UGC NET exam is tentatively scheduled for June 16th, 2019.

All candidates interested in appearing for the CSIR-UGC NET 2019 exam can apply at the official website, csirhrdg.res.in. The last date to apply for the exam will be March 18th, 2019.

CSIR-UGC exam is conducted for determining the eligibility for the candidate to be appointed as a lecturer in the fields of Chemical Sciences, Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences, Life Sciences, Mathematical Sciences, Physical Sciences. The candidates can also be eligible for JRF after clearing the exam depending on the scores.

Candidate must have a degree in MSc or Integrated BS-MS/BS-4 years/BE/BTech/BPharma/MBBS with at least 55% marks (50% for reserved category) to be eligible to apply for the exam. Candidate must be not above 28 years old to be eligible to apply for JRF. There is maximum age limit for candidates applying for lectureship.

How to apply for CSIR UGC NET 2019:

Visit the CSIR UGC website. Click on the ‘Apply Now’ link under CSIR-UGC NET 2019 June 2019 Notification. Click on Register Here link to fulfill the registration process. Once the registration is done, log-in credentials will get generated which can used to log-in. After logging in, fulfill the remaining application process and submit it. Take a print out of the application for future reference.

The CSIR-UGC NET exam is tentatively scheduled for June 16th, 2019 and will be conducted in two sessions. The morning session will be for Life Sciences and Physical Science from 9.00 am to 12.00 noon. The afternoon session from 2.00 pm to 5.00 pm will be for Chemical Sciences, Mathematical Sciences, Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences. The exam will be for 200 marks.