Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Service Selection Board (RSMSSB) released a notice giving an update on LDC recruitment 2018 results. The Board will declare the written exam result before March 15th, 2019. The notice also added that the result will be released even if the election model code of conduct comes into force.

RSMSSB had conducted the examination for the Lower Division Clerk 2018 recruitment on August 12th, 2018 and the answer keys were released on November 14th, 2018. The notification for the recruitment was released in April 2018 and the application process went on until May 10th of 2018.

The RSMSSB is conducting this recruitment drive to fill 11,255 vacancies for Clerk Grade-II and Junior Assistant, out of which 10,917 vacancies are for Junior Assistants for Various State Government Departments, 329 position of Clerk Grade II for Government Secretariat, and 9 positions of Clerk Grade II for Rajasthan Staff Selection Commission.

The result will be released for the first phase of the recruitment drive. The candidates who clear this phase are eligible to appear for the second phase which consists of a typist test. The candidates will be selected based on marks scored on both the exams.

The notice for the exam results is available at the official website, rsmsssb.rajasthan.gov.in under ‘News and Notification’ section or one can click on this direct link to access the notice.