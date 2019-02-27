Central Airmen Selection Board (CASB) has issued the admit card for the selection test for Airmen Recruitment for unmarried male today, February 27th. The candidates who have registered to appear for the exam can check the official website, airmenselection.cdac.in, to download the admit card. Candidates can check their email IDs to for the admit card.

The CASB will be conducting the exam from March 14th to March 17th, 2019 for Airmen Recruitment for unmarried male citizens of India and Nepal for Intake/Entry 01/2020. The examination centres are present throughout the country for the recruitment and this will be the Phase I of the recruitment.

The candidates who clear the exam will have to go through document verification, physical test, adaptability test, and medical examination. The candidates can get the details of the selection criteria and exam pattern in this link.

How to download the CASB admit card:

Visit the official website of CASB. Click on the ‘Login’ link under ‘Candidate’ tab. Alternatively, click on this direct link to access the login page. Enter the Email ID and Password and Captcha and press on ‘Sign In’. The admit card will be displayed. The candidates should download and take a coloured print out of the same..

The online test will be conducted for Group X will comprise of 60-minute duration with questions from English, Physics and Mathematics as per 10+2 CBSE syllabus. For the Group Y exam will consist of 45-min paper on English as per 10+2 CBSE syllabus and Reasoning & General Awareness.