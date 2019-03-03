All Indian Management Association (AIMA) has declared the Management Admission Test (MAT) February 2019 results today, March 3rd, 2019. All the candidates who had appeared for both the Computer-Based Test and two phases of Paper-Based Test can check the official website, mat.aima.in, to access the result.

AIMA had conducted the two phases of paper-based test for February 2019 MAT on February 12th and February 24th, while the a single computer-based test was conducted on February 23rd. AIMA conducts the MAT exam twice in a year and the MAT scores are used by various management institutions for admissions purposes.

How to check AIMA MAT Feb 2019 result:

Visit the AIMA MAT website. Under ‘Download’ Section click on ‘MAT Results’. A new page will open where candidates need to enter the log-in details. The MAT scores can be accessed from this page.

AIMA MAT scores are used for admissions by over 600 management schools across India for MBA and allied programmes. The test is being conducted since 1988 and the government of India approved MAT as a national level test in 2003.