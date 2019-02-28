Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the 2019 Engineering Services Preliminary exam result today, February 28th, 2019. All the candidates who had appeared for the exam can check the upsc.gov.in website to check if they have cleared the exam.

Two documents have been released; one containing just the roll number of all the candidates who have cleared the exam and another which has both roll number and name of the candidates.

UPSC had released the notification of the 2019 Engineering Services exam in October 2018 and the preliminary exam was conducted on January 6th, 2019. All the candidates who have cleared the exam are now eligible to appear for the Engineering Services 2018 Main examination, which is scheduled to be conducted on June 30th, 2019.

How to check UPSC Engineering Services 2019 Prelim Result:

1.Visit the UPSC website.

2. Click on the link to check the 2019 Engineering Services result under ‘What’s New’ Section. Two links, one with roll number and one with roll number and name is there. Click on whichever is relevant.

3. A new page will open. Click on the link under ‘Documents’.

4. Alternatively, click on the direct link to access the result PDF with roll number or PDF with roll number and name.

5. The PDF will have details of all the candidates who have cleared the exam.

Candidates who are now eligible to appear for the Main exam are advised to check the rules and regulations regarding that. Admit card for the Main examination will be available 3 weeks before the exam date, which is June 30th, 2019. Further details are available in the result document itself.