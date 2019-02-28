Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) 2018 reshuffle results have been declared today. All candidates can check if they have made it to the final shortlisted candidates at the website, education,rajasthan.gov.in under Teacher Level 2 Recruitment 2018. The cut-off list has also been released for the examination.

The notification for the direct recruitment was released in July 31st, 2018 and the application process was conducted in the month of August 2018. The first set of shortlisted candidates were released in September 2018. The second reshuffle list has been released after many candidates shortlisted in the first list did not join. The new list has been prepared based on the waiting list.

Candidates can click on this direct link to check if their names have been shortlisted. The page has links to list of all the candidates based on the subjects for both TSP and Non-TSP areas. The page also has links for the cut-off marks for various subjects for TSP and non-TSP areas. The links for candidates whose candidature has been cancelled and new waiting list can also be accessed on the page.