As part of the bulk 1.3 lakh recruitment drive, RRB has released the first notification for Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) positions today, February 28th. The application process will begin from tomorrow, March 1st, at 10.00 am. The total number of vacancies under NTPC categories is 35,277 and the last day to apply for this position is March 31st, 2018.

The details and nature of vacancies are as follows:

Name of the Position Number of Vacancy Minimum Qualification Junior Clerk cum Typist 4319 12th class pass Accounts Clerk cum Typist 760 12th class pass Junior Time Keeper 17 12th class pass Trains Clerk 592 12th class pass Commercial cum Ticket Clerk 4940 12th class pass Traffic Assistant 88 Graduation Goods Guard 5748 Graduation Senior Commercial cum Ticket Clerk 5638 Graduation Senior Clerk cum Typist 2873 Graduation Junior Account Assistant cum Typist 3164 Graduation Senior Time Keeper 14 Graduation Commercial Apprentice 259 Graduation Station Master 6865 Graduation Total 35277

RRB NTPC Application Important Dates Activity Date Application Process Begins March 1st, 2019 16.00 hrs Registration Process Ends March 31st, 2019 23.59 hrs Last day to Pay Application Fees April 5th, 2019 3.00 pm Final Submission of Application April 12th 2019 CBT Test Date June to September 2019 (Tentative)

Candidates who are applying for positions which requires undergraduate qualification need to be between the ages of 18 and 30 and for candidates applying for graduate level vacancies, the upper age limit is 33 years. There is further relaxation in the upper age limit for candidates who are from the reserved categories according to the norms.

All the candidates have to appear for a computer-based test irrespective of the position. Those who clear the first stage of exam are eligible for the second stage which might involve computer-based test, typing skill test, computer based aptitude test depending up on the position and document verification before final selection.

The first stage exam will be for 100 marks and will have questions on General Awareness, Mathematics, General Intelligence and Reasoning, and the exam will be of 90-minute duration. There will be negative marks of one-third for incorrect answers.

Candidates can access the notification in any of the RRB regional websites. Alternatively they can click on this link to access the notification published in the RRB Chandigarh website. The notification has details regarding vacancies, reservation, exam pattern, exam syllabus, disability benchmark, selection process, and application process among others.