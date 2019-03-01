Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the result of 2016 Grade II Senior Teacher (Hindi) examination on Thursday, February 28th, 2019. The candidates who had appeared for the exam can check the result at the official website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. A total number of 935 candidates have been provisionally selected.

RPSC had declared the result on September 21st, 2018 but the revised result had to be released on Thursday after a hearing of a court case on February 26th, 2019. The candidates now who have provisionally been selected need to upload all the supporting documents so that RPSC can check the eligibility and further process the appointment.

RPSC Sr. Teacher Grade II Hindi result can be accessed at the RPSC official website under ‘News and Events’ section. Candidates need to click on the result link, which will open a PDF document containing roll number of all the successful candidates. Alternatively, they can click on the direct link to access the result PDF document.

The result PDF document also has details of category-wise cut-off marks towards the end and details on horizontal reservation. Result of one candidate based on the High Court order has been withheld and five candidates results were withheld due to the use of unfair means in the exam.