Mahrashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell (CET) has released the MAH MBA/MMS CET 2019 admit card today, March 1st, 2019. The entrance exam is conducted for admissions to first year postgraduate technical courses in Management School (MBA, MMS, PGDM) 2019-20 in the state of Maharashtra. The hall ticket can be downloaded from cetcell.mahcet.org.

The hall ticket is issued for the entrance exam that is scheduled to be conducted on March 9th and the result is expected to be declared on March 31st, 2019. The application process for the MAH MBA CET 2019 was done from January 10th to February 15th, 2019.

How to download MAH MBA/MMS CET 2019:

Visit the MAH MBA CET official website. Click on ‘Download Hall Ticket’ button on the home page. Alternatively, click on this direct link to access the hall ticket page. Enter the Registration Number/Roll number and Date of Birth/Password and Captcha image and click on ‘Login’. The Hall Ticket will be displayed which needs to be printed out.

The candidates can check this link to access the exam syllabus. The exam will have questions from Logical/Abstract Reasoning, Quantitative Aptitude, and Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension. The exam will have multiple choice question for a total of 200 marks for 150-minute duration with no negative marks for wrong answers.