Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has released the final result for the 2018 Male Constable recruitment. All the candidates who had appeared for the PET/PMT round of the selection and went through the document verification round can check the HSSC website, hssc.gov.in.

The constable Physical Screening Test and Document Verification round was conducted from February 8th to February 21st. The PST round was conducted for candidates who had cleared the written exam, which was declared on February 4th, 2019.

How to check HSSC constable/SI written exam result:

Visit the HSSC website. Click on the Results tab on the home page. The PDF document containing the roll numbers of all the successful candidates can be downloaded from the page. Alternatively, click on this direct link for final result for 2018 constable recruitment.

HSSC is conducting simultaneously recruitment process for 5000 male constables, 400 male SIs, and 63 female SIs vacancies. The final SI recruitment exam results are expected to be declared soon.