National Testing Agency (NTA) has activated the link, as expected, to apply for the June 2019 UGC National Eligibility Test (NET) a few moments ago. NET is conducted to determine the eligibility of candidates to apply for the role of Assistant Professor or Junior Research Fellowship.

All candidates who are interested in applying for the UGC NET 2019 can do so at ntanet.nic.in.

The last day to apply for the exam is March 30th, and NTA will be conducting the exam from June 20th to 28th, 2019. Candidates have to appear for an online exam of 200 marks which will test candidate’s knowledge in the subject matter and research and teacher aptitude.

Based on the scores, the candidates can apply for JRF or Assistant Professorship. Though to qualify for JRF, candidates must not be above 28 years of age.

How to apply for UGC NET 2019:

Visit the NTA UGC NET website. Click on the apply link on the home page once it gets activated. Candidates have to go through the registration process first to generate log-in credentials. Using the log-in credentials, process the remaining application and submit it. Take a print out of the submitted application for future reference.

The NTA has introduced a new syllabus for UGC NET examination from this year. The syllabus for all the subjects can be accessed in this link. After opening the page, the candidates can click on the download link against the relevant subject for which they are appearing for.