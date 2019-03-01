Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has released the Sub-Inspector (Civil Police) final result today, March 1st, 2019. All the candidates who had appeared the PET/PMT and document verification round of the recruitment can check if they have been selected at, uppbpb.gov.in. The result for both female SI and male SI recruitment has been released.

A total number of 1943 candidates have been selected for Male SI, 162 for Platoon Commander PAC, and 76 men for Firemen Grade II. For Female SI, a total number 305 vacancies have been filled via the recruitment process. The result notification for the recruitment can be accessed here, for Male SI and Female SI.

How to check UPPRPB 2016 SI final result:

Visit the UPPBPB website. Click on the link to check the relevant result under SI (Civil Police). The PDF document will open which contains the list of all the candidates who have been selected.

It should be noted that links to check the results are available based on in order of roll number wise and in order of merit for all the above-mentioned positions, that is Male SI, Platoon Commander, Firemen Grade II, and Female SI. Candidates can click on any of the relevant link. A link listing all the unsuccessful candidates is also available.

A total number of 88,802 had applied for female SI positions and a total number of 542,125 candidates had applied for Male SI positions. The candidates had to appear for an exam after which all successful candidates had participated in the PET/PMT round before final selection.