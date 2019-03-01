Railways Recruitment Board (RRB) has officially revealed the date when the Group D stage 1 result will be released. The result will be declared on March 4th, 2019. This is the first officially confirmation of the result and finally ended the long speculation on the result date. The result can be accessed at all the RRB regional websites.

The result was initially reported to be coming out on February 13th which was postponed to February 17th or 18th but after that contradictory reports have been coming out of its release. Some outlets had said that the result will be coming out in March and some had reported that the result are coming out in February itself.

According to the official data, around 1.8 crore candidates had applied to appear for the Group D stage 1 exam. The exam was conducted in multiple sitting from September 2018 to December 2018. The notification for the recruitment was released in February 2018 for 62,907 positions.

Meanwhile, the RRB NTPC was supposed to start at 4.00 pm today and then changed to 6.00 pm but the link to register is not active yet.