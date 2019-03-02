Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TNTRB) has released the official notification for the TN Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) 2019 on February 28th. The candidates who are interested in appearing for the TNTET 2019 can access the notification at TNTRB’s official website, trb.tn.nic.in.

The application process will start from March 15th and the last day to apply would be April 5th, 2019.

TET exam is conducted to certify eligibility of candidates to teach in schools affiliated to TN Education Board. The examination date is not yet announced and will be done in the near future.

The exam consists of Paper I and Paper II. Paper I is for teachers who seek eligibility to teach from Class I to Class Vi and Paper II is for candidates who want to teacher from Class VI to Class VII. Candidates have an option to appear in either one exam or both the exams.

Both the papers will consist of 150 multiple choice questions and the duration of exam will be 3 hours. Paper I will test candidates on Child Development and Pedagogy, Language I (Tamil/Telugu/Malayalam/Kannada/Urdu), Language II (English), Mathematics, and Environmental Science.

The Paper II will have questions from Child Development and Pedagogy, Language I, Language II, and Mathematics and Science Teacher or Social Science Teacher or Any Other Teacher.

The application process will be conducted at TNTRB official website. The candidates can access the official notification in the website or click on this link to get direct access.

The notification has more details on eligibility criteria, required qualifications, exam pattern, syllabus, application process among others.