Manipur Public Service Commission (MPSC) released a notification on February 28th announced the date for preliminary examination for 2019 Manipur Civil Services Combined Competitive Examination.

The examination will be conducted on May 12th, 2019. The notification stated that the date has been scheduled keeping in mind the NEET exam which is scheduled to be conducted on May 5th, 2019.

MPSC is conducting the 2019 Civil Services exam to fill 70 vacancies, details of which can be accessed in the notification available in this link.

The notification for the Civil Services was released on January 8th, 2019 and the application process was conducted from January 10th to February 3rd, 2019. Now, the exam schedule has been released.

Candidates can access the exam date notification at MPSC’s official website under ‘What’s New’ section or in this direct link. To help candidates prepare for the examination, the Commission has also released the exam pattern and syllabus which is available here.

The selection process will have a preliminary exam, main exam, and an interview round.