Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL) has released detailed notification for the recruitment of 3,646 vacancies for various positions. The short notification was released on February 20th and now the detailed notification for each position has been released at the official website, kptcl.com.

The application process is expected to begin on March 5th and the last day to apply for the positions is April 4th, 2019. All interested candidates can apply for various positions at kptcl.com once the application link gets activated.

The details of vacancy for various positions are as follows:

KPTCL Vacancy Details Position Vacancy Assistant Executive Engineer (Electrical) 94 Assistant Engineer (Electrical) 505 Assistant Engineer (Civil) 28 Junior Engineer (Electrical) 570 Junior Engineer (Civil) 28 Junior Personal Assistant 63 Junior Assistant 360 Drive Grade II 126 Junior Station Attendant 103 Junior Powerman (Junior Lineman) 1,769 Total 3,646

The positions are for KPTCL, BESCOM, CESC, HESCOM, MESCOM, and GESCOM. The detailed breakdown is available in the notification which was released on February 20th, 2019. Application process can be processed in either of the above-mentioned institution’s official website, i.e. kptcl.com, bescom.org, hescom.co.in, cescmysore.org, mesco.in, and gescom.in.

The detailed notification has category-wise breakdown, institution-wise breakdown, reservation policy, application process, educational qualification for each position, eligibility, among others. Detailed notification can be accessed at KPTCL’s official website where there is a link for the recruitment. Alternatively, candidates can find the notification in this direct link.