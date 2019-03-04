Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is all set to announce the Group D stage 1 result today, March 4th, 2019. The result is expected to be released at 3.00 pm at all the RRB regional websites.

Notification to the effect states that “The List of Candidates shortlisted for PET based on their performance in the Computer Based Test (CBT) conducted during the period 17-09-18 to 17-12-18 is scheduled to be declared after 15:00 hrs on 04-03-19.”

The candidates, once the results are declared, can visit the RRB regional websites to which they applied for and gets link to access their individual normalised marks and the status of whether they have been selected for the next round of recruitment which will be a physical endurance test. Category-wise cut-off marks is also expected to be released along with the result

Group D stage 1 candidates have had to wait for a long time and endure multiple postponements for this result. The result for the Group D exam conducted from September ‘18 to December ‘18 was first unofficially scheduled to be released on February 13th which was then postponed for February 18th, 2019. Since then the air of mystery surrounding the result date remained until this official notification was released on March 2nd.

As has been reported before, around 1.8 crore candidates had participated in the Group D stage 1 examination process. The notification for the recruitment was released in February 2018 for 62,907 positions along with the Group C recruitment.