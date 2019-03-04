Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Service Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the Lab Assistant 2018 recruitment examination answer keys on Sunday, March 3rd, 2019. All the candidates can download the answer keys from the official website, rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. The board had conducted the examination was conducted from February 3rd, 2019.

RSMSSB has also released a notification along with the answer keys stating that the candidates can raise objections against the answers. The link to raise objection will get activated on March 7th and the objection must be submitted on or before March 9th, 2019.

Candidates can submit the objection at the Rajasthan SSO website and each objection will attract a fee of Rs. 100/- for each objection which will be refunded if the claim is termed justified. The notification to raise objection can be accessed in the notification page of the website or this link.

How to download RSMSSB Lab Asst 2018 answer keys:

Visit the RMSSSB official homepage. Under ‘Candidate Corner’, click on ‘Answer Key’ link. Click on the link for ‘LA 2018: First Answer Key for Lab Assistant 2018’. The answer keys will get downloaded in the device which can be printed out if necessary.

Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Service Selection Board (RSMSSB) had released the notification for the recruitment on May 9th, 2018. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total number of 1200 lab assistant position of which 954 are in the non-TSP areas and 246 in the TSP areas.