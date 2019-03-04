Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has released the admit card for the Steno Assistant Sub-Inspector 2018 Main examination. Candidates who have cleared the preliminary exam for the recruitment drive can download the admit card from the official website, bpssc.bih.nic.in.

The details of the exam venue and exam date and timings will be mentioned on the admit card. The Main written exam will test candidates on General Aptitude, General Science, Civic Science, Indian History, Indian Geography, Maths, and Mental Aptitude. The exam will be for 100 marks and will have 100 question with 0.2 negative marks for incorrect answers.

How to download BPSSC Steno Asst Main exam admit card:

Visit the BPSSC official website . Click on the link to download Steno Assistant SI Main exam admit card on the home page. The Steno Assistant SI recruitment page will open where the link to download the Main written exam admit card will be available. Click on that link. Alternatively, click on this direct link to access the log-in page. Enter the required details and click on ‘Submit’. The admit card can be accessed from the page which needs to be downloaded.

The notification for the BPSSC Steno Assistant Recruitment on April 18th for 174 vacancies and the application process went on until May 24th, 2018. The preliminary examination was conducted on August 26th, 2018 in which 6952 candidates were eligible to participate out of which 3,724 cleared the exam and are now eligible to appear for the Main examination.