Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the answer keys for the computer-based exam for the recruitment of 2018 Phase VI Selection Posts on March 3rd, 2019. All the candidates who had appeared for the exam can check the answer keys at the SSC’s official website, ssc.nic.in.

The notification released along with the answer keys states that the link to raise objections against the answers has been activated and can be submitted until 6.00 pm of March 6th, 2019. Each objection will attract a fees of Rs. 100/-.

How to check SSC Phase VI Selection Post answer keys:

Visit the SSC official website. Click on the link to check answer keys on the home. The notification for the answer keys will open which will have the link to check the answer keys. The answer key and representation page for the SSC will open which will have the link to log-in. Click on the link. Alternatively, click on this direct link to access the log-in page to check the answer keys. Enter the log-in credentials. The link to download the answer keys and raise objections can be accessed. The SSC recommends for candidates to print out the answer keys before March 6th after which the link will get deactivated.

SSC is conducting the recruitment drive for Phase VI Selection posts to fill more than 1,000 vacancies. The vacancies are for three levels i.e. Graduation level posts, High School level posts, and Matriculation level posts. The written examinations for all the three levels were conducted in January 2019.