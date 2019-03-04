Realme India is leaving no stones unturned while competing for the larger share of mid-range smartphone market. The Oppo spin-off company is all set to unveil its latest handset, Realme 3 at the launch event in New Delhi today. It is no brainer that the new Realme phone will take on the recently launched Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Note 7 Pro models.

As for the features, the upcoming phone is expected to come with a 12nm MediaTek Helio P70 SoC, a dual rear camera setup and a fingerprint sensor at the back. Alongside the Realme 3, the company might also unveil the Realme 3 Pro, as it did with previous generation Realme smartphones.

Now speaking of the event itself, it is taking place in New Delhi and will kick off at 12.30 pm today. It will be streamed live on YouTube. Interested individuals can stream the live event right here by clicking on the link below.

Realme 3 specifications

Realme has partnered with online retailer Flipkart for this latest phone and a dedicated page for Realme 3 had been released well ahead of the launch the today. The page confirmed the presence of a 12nm MediaTek Helio P70 SoC on the Realme 3. Also, the new model will come with a waterdrop-style display notch.

The Realme 3 will boast of a 4,230mAh battery and it will also be equipped with a dual rear camera setup. At the launch event Realme is expected to reveal the pricing for this new handset clubbed with other discount, accessory purchase offers and others.