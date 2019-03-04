West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) will begin the 2019 Judicial Services recruitment application process from today, March 4th, 2019. The candidates can access the notification and apply for the positions under the 2019 Judicial Services recruitment at pscwbonline.gov.in. The last day to apply for the recruitment drive is March 19th, 2019.

WBPSC will conduct the recruitment drive to fill 34 vacancies under WB Judicial Services. The number of vacancies is not a final one and is merely an anticipation. The candidate should be between the ages of 23 and 35 years with relaxation in the upper limit for candidates who are from reserved category.

The candidate must have a Degree in Law, should be enrolled as an advocate of Bar Council of any State Bar Council of any State or Union Territory in India, and should have the ability to read and write and speak Bengali. The Bengali language criteria does not apply to candidates whose mother tongue is Nepali.

How to apply for WB 2019 Judicial Services exam:

Visit the WBPSC website. Click on ‘One-Time Registration’ button on the home page. Go through the registration process which will generate the log-in credentials. Click on ‘Login to your Account’ button and log-in with the generated credentials. Fulfill the application process and submit it. Take a print out of the submitted application for future reference.

The candidates must go through a preliminary exam, final exam, and a personality test round before the final selection. The detailed syllabus for the examinations for 2019 Judicial Services can be accessed in the notification available in this link. The notification also has details of vacancies, reservation policy, eligibility and qualification criteria apart from other details.