Railway Recruitment Board had started the application process for 35,277 NTPC recruitment on March 1st and today the notification for the recruitment for Paramedical categories was released and the application process has been initiated. The RRB will be conducting the recruitment process for Paramedical Categories for 1,937 vacancies.

Candidates can access the notification and apply for the Paramedical category positions at the RRB regional websites. The last day to register for these positions is April 2nd. Candidates can pay the application fees online on or before April 5th and the application process should be completed by April 7th, 2019.

The bulk of the recruitment is for the position of Staff Nurse (1,109 positions) followed by Health and Malaria Inspector Grade III (289 positions), and Pharmacist Grade III (277 positions). The remaining vacancies are divided into 13 different positions, details of which can be accessed in the notification available at the RRB regional websites.

The important dates pertaining to RRB 2019 Paramedical Categories application process is as follows:

RRB 2019 Paramedical Category Dates Activity Date Application Process Begins March 4th Registration Process Ends April 2nd, 2019 23:59 hrs Last day to Pay Application Fees Offline: April 4th 13:00 hrs

Online: April 5th 22:00 hrs Final Submission of Application April 7th, 2019 CBT Test Date First week of June

Candidates can access the application link at all the regional websites they are interested in applying for. The candidates first have to register with basic details, which will generate the log-in identities. Then they would have to pay the application fees and then complete the application process. The links for all regional RRB are as follows:

RRB Guwahati: www.rrbguwahati.gov.in

RRB Jammu: www.rrbjammu.nic.in

RRB Kolkata: www.rrbkolkata.gov.in

RRB Malda: www.rrbmalda.gov.in

RRB Mumbai: www.rrbmumbai.gov.in

RRB Muzaffarpur: www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in

RRB Patna: www.rrbpatna.gov.in

RRB Ranchi: rrbranchi.gov.in

RRB Secunderabad: rrbsecunderabad.nic.in

RRB Ahmedabad: www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in

RRB Ajmer: rrbajmer.gov.in

RRB Allahabad: rrbald.gov.in

RRB Bangalore: rrbbnc.gov.in

RRB Bhopal: www.rrbbpl.nic.in

RRB Bhubaneshwar: www.rrbbbs.gov.in

RRB Bilaspur: www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in

RRB Chandigarh: www.rrbcdg.gov.in

RRB Chennai: www.rrbchennai.gov.in

RRB Gorakhpur: www.rrbguwahati.gov.in

RRB Siliguri: www.rrbsiliguri.org

RRB Thiruvananthapuram: rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in

Candidates can access the notification in any of the RRB regional websites. The notification has details regarding vacancies, reservation, exam pattern, exam syllabus, disability benchmark, selection process, and application process among others. The RRB will be releasing the Level 1 recruitment notification and application details soon which is expected to have around 1 lakh vacancies.