Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is expected to release the CHSL 2018 Tier-I exam notification tomorrow, March 5th, and application process will be initiated together with the release of the notification.

SSC calendar mentions that the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) 2018 application process will start on March 5th and the last day to apply for it is April 5th, 2019.

SSC calendar also reflects that CHSL Tier-I examination will be conducted on July 1st to July 26th. The Tier-II exam for the CHSL 2018 is tentatively scheduled to be conducted on September 29th, 2019.

It should be highlighted that the calendar might have some anomalies with regard to the dates of various examination. The CGL 2018 Tier I examination application is supposed to be processed from May 5th to June 4th but the CGL 2018 Tier I exam is scheduled from June 4th to June 19th, which is technically not possible.

Thus, candidates are advised to take the dates mentioned in the calendar with a grain of salt. SSC might be releasing a new calendar with modified dates in the near future. The calendar is available at the SSC website under the ‘Calendar’ section or one can click on this link to access it directly.