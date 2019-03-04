Govind Guru Tribal University, Banswara (GGTU) had earlier invited online applications for two B.Ed courses offered in affiliated colleges under the university. The last date to apply for both courses is tomorrow that is March 5th, while the bank challan submission date closes on March 6th.

Previously GGTU had extended the last date for accepting the online application from February 28th to March 5th for both the courses. The two courses offered are – a regular B.Ed programme which is for duration of two years while the second course offered is an integrated programme that includes B.Sc B.Ed, B.A. B.Ed option which is for four years.

Interested candidates will have to visit the official site – www.ggtu.ac.in – to apply for the above mentioned courses. Please note that applications without submission of bank challan fee will not be considered valid. Hence candidates are to submit the fee on or before the last date that is March 6th, 2019.