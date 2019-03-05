West Bengal Police had earlier started the application process for 8,419 vacancies for the position of male constable and the last date to apply for that is today that is March 5th before 5 pm. This time stipulation holds for both online and off-line modes of form submissions. All the candidates who are interested in applying for the same can apply at wbpolice.gov.in.

While the last date for submission of application forms is today, deposit of Application and/or processing fees in respect of only the applicants applying through on-line using United Bank of India Challan will be March 7th during banking hours due to technical reasons, the official notification states.

The notification of the recruitment was released on February 4th, 2019 and application process began immediately after that from February 6th, 2019. As for the eligibility criteria, the official notice mentions that the candidates interested in applying need to be at least 18 years old and not more than 27 years with relaxation in the upper age limit for candidates from reserved category.

The minimum qualification is 10th class pass and applicant should be well-versed with speaking, reading and writing Bengali. The language requirement is not applicable to candidates applying in Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts.

Interested candidates can access the detailed notification at the official website under Recruitment section or can click on this link. The notification has more details on eligibility criteria, reservation policy, PET/PMT criteria, exam syllabus, documents during verification among others.