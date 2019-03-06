Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Selection Services Commission (UPSSSC) has released the admit card for written exam for the 2016 Stenographer recruitment on March 5th, 2019. All the candidates who have cleared the preliminary exam and are eligible to appear for the written exam can download the admit card from the official website, upsssc.gov.in.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on March 10th, 2019 at Varanasi, Lucknow, Kanpur and Bareilly from 10.00 am to 11.00 am. There has been no change to the syllabus to the one mentioned in the notification released in 2016. There are two notification regarding this exam on the website which can be accessed under the Notice Board section of the website.

How to download UPSSSC Steno 2016 admit card: