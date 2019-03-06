UPSSSC 2016 Steno written exam admit card released at upsssc.gov.in
UPSSSC 2016 stenographer recruitment is being conducted to fill 352 vacancies.
Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Selection Services Commission (UPSSSC) has released the admit card for written exam for the 2016 Stenographer recruitment on March 5th, 2019. All the candidates who have cleared the preliminary exam and are eligible to appear for the written exam can download the admit card from the official website, upsssc.gov.in.
The exam is scheduled to be conducted on March 10th, 2019 at Varanasi, Lucknow, Kanpur and Bareilly from 10.00 am to 11.00 am. There has been no change to the syllabus to the one mentioned in the notification released in 2016. There are two notification regarding this exam on the website which can be accessed under the Notice Board section of the website.
How to download UPSSSC Steno 2016 admit card:
- Visit the UPSSSC website.
- Click on the link on the home page to download admit card for exam to be conducted on March 10th.
- Enter all the relevant details and click on ‘Download Admit Card’ button.
- The admit card will be displayed which needs to be printed out.